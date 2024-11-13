Prince Harry could 'return to the UK' for Christmas without Meghan Markle
He's been visiting England solo over the last couple of years
Prince Harry has been making a bunch of short, solo trips to the UK over the past couple years, and one royal expert believes it's not out of the question he would come over for Christmas with his family.
"I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more," Daily Mail editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths told GB News recently.
"I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own. I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family."
Harry and Meghan recently purchased a home in the Iberian country, following in Princess Eugenie's footsteps.
As for the Royal Family, they typically spend the Christmas season at Sandringham in Norfolk — with the last time Harry and Meghan were present at the royal residence being 2018.
Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who are largely estranged from the rest of the royals — have not received an invite to the Sandringham celebrations this year, meaning they couldn't really go even if they wanted to.
Speaking on the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying. Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there no one could."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Harry and Meghan skipped Sandringham in 2019, later revealing that they had spent that time reflecting on what they wanted for the future. Shortly after, in January 2020, they revealed that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.
Weeks later, the Sussexes left England for Meghan's native California, and their family relationships with the royals have gone from bad to worse ever since.
Though Harry has made several visits to the UK recently, the last time he met directly with his father King Charles was in February, with the King claiming his schedule was too full on subsequent visits.
Prince William has seemingly refused to see his brother as well, though they were in the same room when they attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in August.
The last time Meghan visited the UK was for the Queen's funeral in 2022.
-
The Bridget Jones 4 trailer confirms this heartbreaking fan theory
Watch it at your own peril
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Emily Blunt had a brilliant response to John Krasinki winning the 'Sexiest Man Alive' award
Now that's a supportive spouse
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate was caught making an unexpectedly flirty comment about William's beard
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Now is not the time' for King Charles to reconcile with Harry, author says
But that doesn't mean it will never happen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years
The brothers have been estranged for a long time now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal expert says Harry's 'attacks on his family' can be 'forgiven' by British public
Royal fans still love the Duke
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert
Kate 'continues to inspire Meghan Markle'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 'deliberate statements' Meghan made on the red carpet this week, according to a body language expert
Fascinating
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Everyone at the Palace 'misses Harry' according to a royal insider
There's still some hope he could be brought back into the fold
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout
By Jadie Troy-Pryde