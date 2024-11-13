Prince Harry could 'return to the UK' for Christmas without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been making a bunch of short, solo trips to the UK over the past couple years, and one royal expert believes it's not out of the question he would come over for Christmas with his family.

"I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more," Daily Mail editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths told GB News recently.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own. I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family."

Harry and Meghan recently purchased a home in the Iberian country, following in Princess Eugenie's footsteps.

As for the Royal Family, they typically spend the Christmas season at Sandringham in Norfolk — with the last time Harry and Meghan were present at the royal residence being 2018.

Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who are largely estranged from the rest of the royals — have not received an invite to the Sandringham celebrations this year, meaning they couldn't really go even if they wanted to.

Speaking on the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying. Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there no one could."

Harry and Meghan skipped Sandringham in 2019, later revealing that they had spent that time reflecting on what they wanted for the future. Shortly after, in January 2020, they revealed that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

Weeks later, the Sussexes left England for Meghan's native California, and their family relationships with the royals have gone from bad to worse ever since.

Though Harry has made several visits to the UK recently, the last time he met directly with his father King Charles was in February, with the King claiming his schedule was too full on subsequent visits.

Prince William has seemingly refused to see his brother as well, though they were in the same room when they attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in August.

The last time Meghan visited the UK was for the Queen's funeral in 2022.