Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could get "less attention" with future projects

Working on charitable causes has been a priority for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they started their new lives in California, but their media projects so far have focused more on their own lives and their relationship with both the press and the Royal Family.

In the future, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to want to move away from this more autobiographical kind of project and combine their two interests by working on media projects more directly centred around the causes they believe in — at least that's what one royal commentator foresees.

"I think we had the first clue of what they may do in the future, the Live to Lead docuseries," Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.

"I think that that's the clue. They want to attach their names to the issues about social change, social action, leadership and the likes.

"I am not sure it was a success, but it was their first attempt—or second attempt, perhaps, after the Archetypes podcast."

For Jonathan, "selling" these projects to the public so to speak will be more challenging for the Sussexes, since it takes away the shock factor inherent to projects like the memoir Spare and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

"So I suspect that what they might find is that as they continue to do less about royal gossip and soap opera and more about their other concerns they will get less and less attention and audience," Jonathan claimed.

"So then the challenge will be to find a way to keep putting in just about enough royal stuff [in their projects] to keep the attention but also try to scale it down enough so that they don't look petty and vindictive all of the time and they do manage to talk about the issues [they care about]."

Live to Lead is a Netflix docuseries produced and presented by the Sussex couple, which flew slightly under the radar after its New Year's Eve release. It follows the life stories of some of the world's foremost leaders.

Archetypes is the Duchess' podcast, which explored some of the labels that are so often unfairly placed on women, and aimed to redefine these labels.

Prince Harry's Netflix series on the Invictus Games will be released in the summer of 2023, and we can likely expect more projects like this one from the royal couple in the future.