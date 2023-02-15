Meghan's comments about Kate and William's wedding have resurfaced
The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on their big day
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince William and Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab)2011 wedding was watched by millions across the globe. The couple said 'I do' at Westminster Abbey, and will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this April.
The couple's big day has continued to capture the attention of royal fans for the last decade, with sweet details like William helping the bride-to-be with her hair (opens in new tab) and Kate breaking a 350 year old royal tradition (opens in new tab) emerging over the years.
The ceremony was many years before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and became a part of the royal family herself, but at the time she was an up and coming Hollywood actress who had just landed her breakout role in Suits, and she also penned her own lifestyle blog, The Tig.
Here, she wrote about the 'fascination with Princesses' and how much pressure was put on Kate at the time.
She wrote: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.
"We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here.
"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."
At the time of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, there was a huge amount of interest in the big day - from the dress that Kate would wear, to the designer behind the gown. This information was leaked in the months before the wedding, something which reportedly upset Kate (opens in new tab) as she had been trying to keep the finer details a secret.
Little did Meghan know that just seven years later, she would also become a Princess (opens in new tab) when she married Prince Harry in 2018.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
“I want to live a life where I’m not defined by my age and appearance”
Anita Bhagwandas’s Indian heritage has given her the confidence to celebrate ageing. She explains why
By Anita Bhagwandas
-
Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation as Scotland's First Minister
"In my head and in my heart, I know the time is now."
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm new relationship rumours with a nude photo
Spicy.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
It's "now or never" for a royal reconciliation between William and Harry, source says
Their relationship is more strained than ever
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This royal engagement was "full of emotion" for Kate, royal expert says
It has a connection to Diana
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan could be looking for 'commercial' Hollywood TV deals after hiring A-list dealmaker
Will we be seeing more of the Sussexes?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate shows she's making her own royal rules according to body language expert
"Her latest appearance clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Charles are 'working in tandem' to ensure Harry attends the King's coronation
"William’s understandable anger [is] at odds with Charles’s desire."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Zara Tindall waited until years after her wedding before changing her surname
And it makes total sense
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate regularly breaks this rule of Queen Elizabeth's
Rebel Princess??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Diana would be "very proud" of Princess Kate, former royal butler says
She's great at being a royal
By Iris Goldsztajn