Meghan's comments about Kate and William's wedding have resurfaced

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding was watched by millions across the globe. The couple said 'I do' at Westminster Abbey, and will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this April.

The couple's big day has continued to capture the attention of royal fans for the last decade, with sweet details like William helping the bride-to-be with her hair and Kate breaking a 350 year old royal tradition emerging over the years.

The ceremony was many years before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and became a part of the royal family herself, but at the time she was an up and coming Hollywood actress who had just landed her breakout role in Suits, and she also penned her own lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Here, she wrote about the 'fascination with Princesses' and how much pressure was put on Kate at the time.

She wrote: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.

"We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

At the time of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, there was a huge amount of interest in the big day - from the dress that Kate would wear, to the designer behind the gown. This information was leaked in the months before the wedding, something which reportedly upset Kate as she had been trying to keep the finer details a secret.

Little did Meghan know that just seven years later, she would also become a Princess when she married Prince Harry in 2018.