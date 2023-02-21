Harry and Meghan could attend Charles' coronation on 'one condition'

King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) is set to take place in May, with the historic event falling on his grandson Archie's fourth birthday.

While the extended royal family is expected to attend the various events taking place over the long weekend, it is unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK for the celebrations.

Over the last few months, Harry has spoken publicly about his fractured relationships with his father and brother during interviews to promote his memoir, Spare. The book - which quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time - details the difficulties he faced within the monarchy, including his fallout with William (opens in new tab).

Although it has been claimed that Charles and Prince William are 'working in tandem' to ensure Harry attends (opens in new tab), the Duke of Sussex declined to confirm any involvement in the coronation during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

When asked if he will attend, Harry replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

One expert claimed that Charles will send an invite to the Sussexes to avoid a PR crisis (opens in new tab), but another insider has now alleged that Harry and Meghan could fly back to the UK for the King's coronation - on 'one condition'.

According to the report, the couple will return as long as the atmosphere isn't 'toxic'.

A source told The Mirror: "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."

The Palace has not yet commented.