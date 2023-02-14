Harry and Meghan could be looking for 'commercial' Hollywood TV deals after hiring A-list dealmaker

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals, they have been working on various different projects both together and individually - from their six part documentary, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), to Meghan's podcast and Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab).

During their docu-series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their experience within the monarchy (opens in new tab) and detailed the intense media scrutiny which led them to leave their home in the UK in favour of a new life in California, where the couple now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

They've had huge success with their various ventures thus far; Harry & Meghan broke records with the most hours watched for a documentary title on Netflix, and Harry's memoir became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

When it comes to their next move, Harry and Meghan could be leaning towards more 'commercial' projects, as they have reportedly appointed a top Hollywood dealmaker.

According to the Mirror, the Sussexes have hired Adam Lilling, a broker who has worked with the likes of Nicole Kidman and is good friends with Ellen DeGeneres. A PR expert has claimed that this move signals a transition into TV for the pair, as there is 'appetite' for them in the US.

Public Relations expert Mayah Riaz told the publication: "It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

"The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the states. Meghan had a career before moving into the Royal Family. Now that they are not working Royals, should this mean that she should not make a move back into TV? I don't think so."

While she doesn't see Meghan returning to her acting roots, she added that Harry and Meghan might be favouring a US audience as Brits will 'hate' to see the couple making commercial deals - but 'they very much know who their audience is and are catering for a non-UK audience'.

Mayah continued: "If they have hired Adam Liling, then I believe that is a smart move and from a PR point, I fully expected them to have that sort of support. They are not catering for the UK market."

Could we be seeing more of the Sussexes on the small screen?

Only time will tell!