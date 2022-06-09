Lip reader reveals what Meghan said to Harry at the platinum jubilee church service

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family was out in force over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70 year reign. Over the course of the four day bank holiday, there were a number of events to mark the occasion, from street parties to parades and a live concert broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

The Cambridge children took centre stage, and Prince Louis became the surprising star of the show thanks to his hilarious expressions and cheeky personality, with parenting experts even weighing in on how his mum, Kate Middleton, handled his buoyant behaviour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also flew to the UK to join celebrations, and while they didn’t join the working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast, they were spotted just inside the palace playing with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall.

Their only official public appearance came as they attended a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral. It had been rumoured that they would attend, and they were escorted by the Queen’s Senior Gentleman Usher, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Alexander Matheson of Matheson.

Although Harry and Meghan were not seated near Prince William and Kate Middleton, one royal expert has claimed that despite recent reports of the brothers reconnecting via Facetime calls, the Duke of Cambridge avoided ‘making eye contact’.

But now a lip reader has revealed what Meghan said to her husband during the service, and it’s very sweet.

According to the Daily Express, the Duchess of Sussex was reassuring Harry when she told him: ‘Yeah, will be fine.’

The couple kept a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee, and after throwing a birthday party for their daughter Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage they flew back to the US.