Harry looked 'relieved' upon returning to the US after the coronation, claims body language expert

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have never shied away from PDA. The couple is often photographed sharing sweet, affectionate moments, and they apparently broke royal protocol by holding hands at official engagements during their time as working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 1 (opens in new tab) - were spotted enjoying a low key date night in California shortly after King Charles III's Coronation on 6 May (opens in new tab).

Harry attended his father's milestone moment, and Meghan remained in the US with their two children. Just weeks after they reunited, the duo made their way to a sushi restaurant, the Sushi Bar, in Santa Barbara - which is situated near their Montecito home (opens in new tab). According to reports, they were joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.

A body language expert has weighed in on Harry's sweet romantic gestures to Meghan, which allegedly left her 'dazzling' while out and about, and has also commented on the Duke's 'relief' following his brief trip to London.

The key is apparently in the hand holding, with expert Judi James claiming that Meghan and Harry looked like a 'power couple', and were relaxed in one another's company.

She told The Mirror (opens in new tab): "The photos show Meghan and Harry in full date night mode, from Meghan's sleek, fresh, understatedly cool styling to Harry's white pants and T-shirt combo with just a subtle hint of a gym-honed bicep emerging from the T-shirt sleeve.

"The couple look back to normal as a US celebrity power couple again after Harry’s quick toe-dip in the royal lifestyle across the pond, and their body language here suggests both relief and excited anticipation as they swing into the sushi restaurant.

"Harry seems to be rushing, with one elbow bent and a slight rigidity to his lower jar, and Meghan looks back while he plays catch-up. Her smile turns dazzling once he has hold of her hand though."

The couple's outing was the first time they have been spotted out publicly since the Coronation earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex enjoyed a fleeting visit to London to witness Charles being crowned as King at Westminster Abbey, and while he largely remained out of the spotlight some insiders believe that the late Queen Elizabeth II would have liked him to have more involvement. (opens in new tab)

However, he left immediately after the ceremony to return to his family in California in order to celebrate his eldest child, Archie's, birthday. (opens in new tab)