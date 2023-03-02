Archie and Lilibet are "highly unlikely" to receive royal titles amid Frogmore drama: expert

When the Queen sadly passed away last September, speculation soon began over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children would be allowed to use their "Prince" and "Princess" titles.

Here's the thing: now that Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have a King for a grandfather, they are technically entitled to these royal titles, but they are still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the official line of succession.

While some commentators felt that there might be a possibility the children would be allowed to choose to use these titles at age 18, one royal expert thinks that recent events are making that future possibility "highly unlikely."

For Richard Fitzwilliams, King Charles' decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor "means Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lili are highly unlikely to be granted titles," he told Express.

Richard added that these latest events will mean that the family's "visits to Britain are few."

Over the last few days, it emerged that Charles had asked Harry and Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage entirely.

Up until now, the house has served as the Sussexes' home base whenever they visited the U.K. from their new home in California.

This home has sentimental value for the family, who lived there for a few months while Archie was a baby, and who still have many of their possessions there.

Beyond that, according to royal expert Omid Scobie, this means that it will be increasingly difficult for the Sussexes to visit Britain at all.

Frogmore is located on the Windsor Estate, meaning it benefits from the high level of Met Police protection afforded to royalty.

When Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties, they were no longer allowed to benefit from police protection themselves. While they bring their own private security officers with them on their visits to the UK, these officers aren't allowed to carry arms, which could put the Sussexes at increased risk. It's all just... very complicated.