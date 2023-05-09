It has been a busy month for the royals with birthdays and the Coronation (opens in new tab).

King Charles' and Queen Camilla's Coronation took place on 6 May, which was the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birthday.

The Duke of Sussex briefly attended the Coronation over the weekend, but made a swift exit to return home to his family in California.

It has been reported the former Suits actor threw a "low key party" for Archie's fourth birthday over the weekend.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Though details remain under wraps about the birthday celebrations, a sweet tribute to the young royal has been shared on social media by one of Meghan and Harry's close friends.

Photographer Misan Harriman, took to social media to honour Archie on his special day.

In the tribute post Misan shared an adorable photo of Archie reaching out to touch a photo his late grandparent, Princess Diana.

It is believed the image is actually a screengrab taken from Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series, titled Harry & Meghan.

Misan simply captioned the post: "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie."

The post has garnered over 19,000 likes on the photo-sharing site.

Misan's upload also saw fellow friends and fans send their congratulatory messages to Archie.

One fan commented: "Happy Birthday Archie.We love you and your family.We hope to see pictures soon.Blessings.We Celebrate you.Today is great because of you."

Another added: "Happy Birthday Prince Archie!! Your Grandmother will always be our Queen."

A third shared: "Happy Birthday sweet Prince."

However, some thought Misan was throwing shade at the royal family.

A separate Instagram user shared: "I see you @misanharriman … I see the subtle shade…"

While other members of the royal family have not posted publicly on social media to wish Archie a happy birthday, it has been reported a sweet tribute to Archie was shared behind closed doors.

During the Coronation lunch it was reported King Charles III raised a glass and shared his well wishes to Archie, according to the Mail Online.

Charles, 74, reportedly toasted "those that weren't there" at the luncheon and wished Archie a happy birthday "wherever he was".

It has also been reported Harry made it back to the USA just in time to celebrate his son's birthday, which is pretty impressive - we think.

Archie's birthday comes shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince Louis, and daughter Princess Charlotte, recently celebrated their birthdays.