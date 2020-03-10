A sweet PDA moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going viral

Here’s everything to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK, undergoing their final engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.

It was a sweet PDA moment between the couple that got everyone talking this week however, as they arrived at the Mountbatten Music Festival together.

An Instagram video zoomed in as they clasp each other’s hands upon entering, and it’s extremely revealing, seeing them squeeze each other’s fingers for support.

‘Behind every successful marriage, there is a woman and a man deeply in love,’ the account captioned the video, with followers commenting in their hundreds in appreciation.

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world,’ one user commented. ‘I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Imagine having a complicity this strong with someone!’

Another added: ‘That hand of Harry looking for Meghan’s … Meghan giving him love and warmth … Less rules and more affection would have been better for this wonderful couple.’

No, we’re not crying. You’re crying.