It's "now or never" for a royal reconciliation between William and Harry, source says

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been on the rocks ever since the Duke of Sussex left the UK for California, but it got considerably worse after Harry published Spare, his shock memoir.

While Harry and Meghan Markle are still likely to attend King Charles' coronation in London on May 6, royal insiders are seemingly getting concerned about the state of William and Harry's relationship right now, and are looking to build bridges between the two.

"The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation," an inside source told Us Weekly.

"With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently."

Royal insiders are feeling a sense of urgency here, apparently.

"The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never," the source continued.

"The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion."

Although Prince Harry has said he would like to rebuild his relationship with his brother and father, he has also made some difficult revelations about his family which might make such a reconciliation harder. That's how William feels, at least, according to the source.

"William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted," they said. "He’s trying to move on with his life."

Despite all this, one royal expert previously claimed that William is helping his father in making sure Harry and Meghan do come to the coronation.

"Reports have placed William’s understandable anger over the Sussexes revelations at odds with Charles’s desire, as monarch, for a show of unity when he is crowned," Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

"However, I would be surprised if they were not working in tandem to ensure that if the Sussexes do come — and we have no way of knowing if they will — they are controlled."