Meghan is "proud" of how far she's come in the past year.

They may have stepped down from their royal roles and relocated to Montecito, California, in pursuit of a quieter life, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still managing to make headlines from across the pond.

Between that Oprah Winfrey interview, news of Harry’s tell-all memoir on growing up royal, the recent arrival of their second child, Lilibet, and surprise revelations from a newly released chapter of unofficial biography Finding Freedom, the couple now seem to be garnering more media attention than ever before.

Yes, due to be released next week, a new version of Finding Freedom — the explosive biography about the headline-making couple by authors and royal commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — has been updated with a brand new epilogue to take in what’s doubtlessly been one of the most dramatic years in the Royal Family’s recent history. It doesn’t come as a surprise, then, that details from the biography’s new edition are already making the rounds before it’s even hit shelves.

Among details to emerge from the book’s new chapter is that Meghan and Harry were “furious” about being photographed following their miscarriage in 2020, and that both both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge had to endure frightening kidnapping training before taking up their royal roles.

But despite the turmoil that the past year has brought, the book claims that the couple continue to have “no regrets” about their decision to step back their royal roles and embark on a new life in the US.

“As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made,” say the book’s authors, as per Town & Country.

Furthermore, Meghan in particular is said to be proud of what she’s managed to accomplish outside her previous role as a senior working royal – from her debut children’s book, The Bench, to her global philanthropic work.

Sources told the book’s authors that she “is ‘proud’ to see how far she has come and what she and Harry have been able to build in the brief twelve months of their new financially independent lives.”

The biography claims that these accomplishments are “another sign that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world.”

Well, we can consider that one well and truly cleared up. Will you picking up the new edition of Finding Freedom?