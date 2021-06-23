Meghan Markle has confirmed that there are royal easter eggs in her new book

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they would not be returning to royal duties, took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah and launched a documentary series on mental health.

They most recently announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, releasing a moving statement to express how blessed they feel.

Meghan Markle continues to make the most news, from her viral Pimm’s cup recipe to the gift that she bought her future daughter from her Suits days. This week however, it was her best-selling book, The Bench, that made headlines, as Meghan admitted that the book contains some major easter eggs.

During an interview on NPR’s Weekend Edition program, Meghan explained how she put in ‘special detail and love’, revealing that there are ‘little Easter eggs and nuggets tucked within the book.’

‘There’s a lot, if people start digging,’ she went on to explain. ‘I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there, from my favourite flower, even my husband’s mom’s favourite flowers are forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure those were included.’

