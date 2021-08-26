Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘furious’ about being photographed after their miscarriage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop headlines since their relocation to California, from their tell-all Oprah interview to the recent arrival of their daughter, Lilibet.

It was couple’s privacy that got the world talking this week, as it emerged that the Duke and Duchess were photographed in July last year leaving a medical centre after Meghan had suffered a miscarriage.

It was not known at the time why the couple were at the medical centre, but it has since been revealed in an upcoming new edition of their biography Finding Freedom that they had been at a hospital appointment relating to their miscarriage.

According to the updated biography, via The Independent: ‘What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV.’

This is something that co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say left Harry and Meghan ‘furious’.

Meghan later opened up about the tragic miscarriage in a heartbreaking open letter in the New York Times.

‘It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,’ she wrote in her open letter.

‘After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.’

She continued: ‘Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. I recalled a moment last year when Harry and I were finishing up a long tour in South Africa. I was exhausted. I was breastfeeding our infant son, and I was trying to keep a brave face in the very public eye.

‘”Are you OK?” a journalist asked me. I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many – new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering. My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn’t responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself. “Thank you for asking,” I said. “Not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

‘Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, “Are you OK?”

‘Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, ten to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

Meghan later ends her letter with, ‘Are we OK? We will be.’

Our thoughts remain with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.