Meghan Markle had to endure a staged kidnapping in royal training before marrying Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to Los Angeles, California.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking this week however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

The majority of those that have emerged involve Meghan Markle, from the bikini photographs taken by paparazzi that enraged Prince Harry to her relationship with Kate Middleton and rumours of the feud.

This week, it was her unbelievable royal family training that made headlines.

Finding Freedom revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s royal training wasn’t limited to curtsy protocol and exiting a car in a pencil skirt, she also had to endure a staged kidnapping.

Yes, Meghan Markle had to endure a two-day security training course before becoming a royal and being kidnapped by a ‘terrorist’ was part of the programme.

According to Finding Freedom, ‘Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a “terrorist,” taken to a different location, and then “saved” by officers using fake guns.

‘During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was was even taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit.’

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand were informed that it was an ‘extremely tense and scary experience’ for Meghan, who had to take part in the course earlier than most.

While many royal family members have undergone the training, royal spouses tend to take part after their weddings. Due to the ‘unusually high number of threats’ sent to Harry and Meghan however, the Duchess was instructed to undergo training ASAP.

