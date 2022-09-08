Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They may need to find a new snack at their new school, though.

It sounds like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have inherited their dad’s sweet tooth.

Apparently, when the two eldest Cambridge children were still attending Thomas’s Battersea in London, their mum Kate Middleton frequented a nearby branch of Gail’s Bakery, where she ordered a specific treat for her little ones.

Dominika Lipiec, who works in the shop, told MyLondon: “One time, I remember a parent from the school came in and they were just so excited that their child was in the same class as George. We have seen Kate here, twice at least. They’ve come here after picking up George from school. I think one time Charlotte was with her.”

At the bakery, staff said that the Duchess ordered the Chocolate Brownie Finger for George and Charlotte. This little cake is exactly what it sounds like: a rectangular-shaped brownie.

Let’s hope the royal children didn’t grow too attached to that particular snack, because there sadly isn’t a Gail’s anywhere near to their new home in Windsor or their new school nearby.

George, Charlotte and their little brother Louis all started at Lambrook School in Berkshire on September 7th. They were accompanied by their parents, who held their hands while walking towards the school gates.

There, Lambrook’s headmaster, Jonathan Perry, and his wife, Jenny, greeted the five royals, Hello! reports. Jonathan shook each child’s hand and welcomed them by name. He then asked if they were excited for their first day, to which their dad Prince William responded: “They’re looking forward to it. They have lots of questions.”

Lambrook marks a new chapter in the young royals’ lives, especially for Prince Louis, whose first time it is attending school with his older siblings. We reckon they’ll enjoy it thoroughly, as the school boasts incredible perks, including a golf course, a swimming pool, and pet rabbits, among many other things.