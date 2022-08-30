Prince George and Princess Charlotte will use different names when they return to school

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton confirmed that they are moving to Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after months of speculation.

While the couple will retain their Kensington Palace apartment as their London base, they will be relocating to Adelaide Cottage – reportedly just a ten minute walk from the Queen’s residence at Windsor Castle – and an hour’s drive from Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were previously enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea prep school but will be joining pupils at the Lambrook School in Berkshire for the new school year.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry said he is ‘delighted’ that the Cambridge children will be joining the school and that he is looking forward to welcoming the family to the school community.

But when George, aged 9, and Charlotte, aged 7, join their new classmates what will they be known as?

According to Hello! magazine, the Prince and Princess will not be addressed by their royal titles. Instead, they will be known as George and Charlotte Cambridge when they return to their studies to help them settle in with their peers without drawing attention to their status.

When Prince William and Prince Harry attended school, they followed a similar rule. They were known as William and Harry Wales after their father, Prince Charles’ title, Prince of Wales. It is a surname that they both continued to use during their time in the military, too.

While at Thomas’s Battersea, George and Charlotte were also given nicknames by their classmates. According to Vanity Fair, George’s friends referred to him as ‘P.G’.

And four year old Prince Louis will not only be starting school in September, but he’ll also be joining his older siblings at Lambrook.

How lovely!