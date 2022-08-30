Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’ve surely heard by now: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire when their educations resumes this September.

The two eldest Cambridge children previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, but the whole family is relocating to Windsor for a variety of reasons and Lambrook happens to be just a 15-minute drive from their new home at Adelaide Cottage. This also means they’ll be able to be day pupils, rather than having to board at their young ages (nine, seven and four, respectively).

While the school’s headmaster said in an official palace release that he and his staff were “delighted” to welcome the royal brood to Lambrook, apparently not everyone feels quite so happy about it.

One mother of a Lambrook pupil told the Sunday Mirror: ‘A lot of parents are p***ed off.

‘They’re worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security. Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won’t be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are.’

The mum added: ‘Parents are picturing armed police in trees and in the corridors — they don’t want their kids witnessing it. There are no electric gates, but that may change with the royal kids coming. It’ll no longer be so easy to come and go.

‘It’s certainly not the same school and vibe we signed the kids up for, and most parents I’ve spoken to feel the same.’

While it’s only natural that parents be concerned about their children, we’re sure that things will soon settle down at Lambrook, once everyone sees that the little Cambridges don’t disrupt their everyday lives that much at all.

What’s for certain is that George, Charlotte and Louis will absolutely adore this school. It would be hard not to, considering it features pet rabbits, chickens and pigs, as well as facilities for every sport and activity under the sun — from golf to bee-keeping.

Wishing them a wonderful school year!