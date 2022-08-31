William broke this royal schooling tradition with his children after his own ‘difficult time’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move away from the capital has been making headlines this month, with the couple confirming that they will be relocating to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will keep their Kensington Palace home as a London base but will be moving to Adelaide Cottage – just a ten minute walk from the Queen’s Windsor Castle residence – with their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The three Cambridge children will be enrolling at Lambrook school in the Berkshire countryside this September, with George and Charlotte leaving Thomas’s Battersea and Louis preparing for his first year of formal education. The news has reportedly concerned parents of pupils there, with some worried that the increased security will impact their children.

However, William is said to have made a very significant decision when it comes to the little royals and their schooling.

As a child, he attended boarding school – as did his father, Prince Charles – but for now, he is choosing not to put his children on the same path.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told OK! magazine: ‘Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully. Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.’

Royal author Duncan Larcombe added that ‘he’s never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he’ll likely be a day boarder’.

While Lambrook school does offer boarding to pupils, William and Kate are choosing to enrol their children as day pupils.

During an interview on Palace Confidential, diary editor at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden, said: ‘The other key difference from the past is that all three children are going to be day pupils.

‘They’re going to be travelling back and forth to the home in Windsor, they’re not going to be boarding. which William did from a young age.’

He added: ‘Quite recently he spoke about how, I wouldn’t say traumatic, but how difficult that could be sometimes.

‘He talks about travelling in the car with his mother, and sort of playing Tina Turner songs, I think it was ‘Simply the Best’, really loud to try and suit their nerves.’

For now, George, Charlotte and Louis will be day pupils at Lambrook – and we’re wishing them all the best settling in!