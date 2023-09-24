Prince William and Kate Middleton have to monitor Prince George's latest hobby

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George has shown a huge interest in a range of activities over the years, including planes and air crafts, as well as football, but his interests have expanded once again.

Prince William and Kate Middleton - who are also known as the Prince and Princess of Wales since the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II last year - have revealed their eldest son is "fascinated" with gaming.

However, the couple - who also have son Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte together - are wary of the new hobby, and have been trying to regulate how frequently George plays video games, as well as monitor the type of games he plays at his age.

Speaking to parents during a recent visit to the BAFTA headquarters in London, which has since been reported on MyLondon, William said: "At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that.

"They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films."

But another big kid in the family is William, who also enjoys watching films and gaming with his son.

However, William and Kate did not reveal what type of games George plays most frequently, and whether other gamers know they are playing against the heir to the throne.

In the past, George, Charlotte and Louis have been known to be refining their tennis skills, as well as exploring the joys of football, rugby, ballet, plus many non sports-based hobbies.

But there's a sport the 10-year-old would like to try that his mum isn't thrilled about, presumably because it can be dangerous.

Speaking previously on his YouTube channel, royal commentator, Neil Sean, said: "It's not just Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte that Catherine has to take under her wing, nurture and make sure they understand the workings of the monarchy.

"Prince George, one day, will become our King, yes a big responsibility already.

"Even more so if you're Princess Catherine because, now sadly, for her, she's a little bit reticent about this idea.

"[George] apparently has taken up the idea of martial arts."

The expert explained that the Wales children's nanny is "trained in it and apparently was discussing it."

Neil added: "This is something that apparently Prince George has taken very much to heart.

"He likes the idea of, you know, basically looking after himself."