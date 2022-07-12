Pippa Middleton has given birth to her third child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations Pippa and James!

Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child – and second daughter – with husband James Matthews. According to People, Kate Middleton’s younger sister gave birth to the baby girl a couple of weeks ago.

Pippa and James are already parents to three-year-old Arthur and one-year-old Grace. It’s reported that Pippa gave birth to all three of her children in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital, which is also where the Duchess of Cambridge chose for the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple married in 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Eton-educated James Matthews works in finance and is the brother of former Made in Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews. He’s also the heir to a estate in the Scottish Highlands, the Glen Affric estate.

Once James, 46, inherits the estate, both he and Pippa will also be handed down titles; the Laird of Glen Affric for James and Lady Glen Affric for Pippa.

As well as growing the family, 38-year-old Pippa has also been busy with her studies. According to Town and Country magazine, she recently graduated with a distinction in her masters degree on on physical literacy and strategies to encourage physical activity in kids at home.

Like her older sister, Pippa is a keen sportswoman, enjoying activities such as running, cycling, swimming, pilates and sailing. Impressively, her masters research will also be presented at a congress in Luxembourg later this year.

In a statement, Pippa spoke of her dedication to exercise and focus on how she thinks it can help children: