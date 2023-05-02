The Palace released a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her 8th birthday
Happy Birthday!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
It's birthdays galore in the royal household, as another member of the royal family is celebrating their special day - Princess Charlotte. (opens in new tab)
Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) turns 8 today (2nd May), and to mark the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter's birthday, they shared an adorable photo of their child in her honour.
The photograph was captured by Kate Middleton and shared on their official Instagram account one day before Charlotte's special day.
The post read: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow."
It has already reached over 740,000 likes on the photo-sharing site, with some claiming Charlotte looks like her father in the snap. (opens in new tab)
One commented: "Looks so much like her dad in this shot!! Just beautiful. Happy Charlotte day!"
Another added: "Wow she's growing up so fast. She's so beautiful and looks a lot like her dad. Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte, hope she will have a wonderful day."
While a third chimed in: "She is William's mini-me."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In the photo, Charlotte can be seen beaming with joy, flashing her teeth, as she sits on a wicker chair.
The little royal can be seen wearing a white dress with blue floral detail on, and a ruffle neck detail.
Kate is usually behind the lens when it comes to the birthday tributes to her children which are shared on social media.
For this photo, she returned to being behind the camera. However, in a birthday tribute to Kate and William's youngest child, Prince Louis (opens in new tab) last month, Kate was in the frame.
Instead of Kate taking the photo for Louis, photographer Millie Pilkington was on hand to capture sweet moments.
Charlotte enjoyed a great start to her birthday and celebrated in style with close friends.
As a birthday treat, Kate reportedly took Charlotte and a few of her pals to the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London, to watch Cinderella performed by the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada, the Mirror Online has reported. (opens in new tab)
Eagle eyed viewers noticed Kate was present with her daughter and her friends in the audience.
One audience member shared a video of Charlotte on stage with the dancers after the show to pose for a photo.
Charlotte reportedly wore a purple dress and had her hair pinned back in a ballerina bun, and waved, before glitter fell from the heavens of the stage, which they amused themselves trying to catch.
The celebrations come just days before Charlotte's grandfather celebrates the Coronation on 6 May at London's Westminster Abbey. (opens in new tab)
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
There was not one but *two* pregnancy reveals at the Met Gala last night
How exciting!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Unsurprisingly, Rihanna wore this exact perfume to the Met Gala last night
I've also got the details of *that* red lip
By Shannon Lawlor
-
For the 2023 Met Gala, Nicole Kidman recycled her own iconic dress from 2004
We love a sustainable red carpet moment.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Charlotte and Louis will have these important roles at Charles' coronation
They'll be joining their brother George front and centre
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These royal relatives were absent from the Commonwealth Day Service
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were absent from the Commonwealth Day Service
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Prince Edward's new title could go to someone else instead of son James in the future
But who?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
George and Charlotte's unusual nickname for William is actually hilarious
Amazing.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate have 'worked out' Charlotte's role as the 'spare' according to royal insider
Harry voiced his concerns for Charlotte and Louis in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
George, Charlotte and Louis are fans of this very unique school activity
How sweet!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry 'worries' that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might 'end up like' him
"Though [William] has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Charlotte and Louis may lose their royal family titles when William is King
There will be some big changes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde