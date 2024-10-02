Everyone at the Palace 'misses Harry' according to a royal insider

There's still some hope he could be brought back into the fold

Prince Harry Sticking His Tongue Out Much To The Suprise Of His Mother, Princess Diana At Trooping The Colour With Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lady Rose Windsor Watching From The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There's a Prince Harry-shaped hole in the Firm, according to one insider.

Since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal roles and moved to California, their relationship with senior royals has gone from bad to worse.

King Charles and Prince William are said to be especially upset about revelations the Sussexes made in their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, in their Netflix docuseries in 2022, and in Harry's memoir Spare in 2023. But there's one neutral royal who could still "broker peace" between Harry and the rest of the family: his cousin Zara Tindall.

"Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them [Harry and William]," a source told Woman's Day (via the Express).

The source added the surprising comment: "No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry."

Though it's unclear who "everyone" is — whether it's the family or the staff or friends — the King and the Prince of Wales haven't seemed particularly keen to reconnect with Harry.

The Duke was just in the UK for the WellChild Awards, and stayed just 24 hours in his native country. Per the Daily Mail, the King was in Scotland at the time and therefore did not see his youngest son.

Charles also declined to see Harry when he was in England in May, and though Harry and William were in the same place at the same time for their uncle Lord Fellowes' memorial service in August, they reportedly did not speak to each other on that occasion.

Harry has seen the King more recently than he has his brother, however. He had a 45-minute meeting with him in February, after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. Still, relations between father and son appear a long way off being mended.

