King Charles reportedly delayed helicopter to Sandringham to see Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly delayed a helicopter trip to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk so that he could receive Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London.

This move has been called a "significant" one and a "cause for optimism" by royal insiders, according to the Mirror.

The reason it's so significant for a father to go out of his way to meet with his son is that the two men have had a very strained relationship for several years, but especially in the wake of Harry's memoir Spare, published in January 2023.

But after Harry learned that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, he cleared his schedule and immediately flew to London to see his dad. The two men met for roughly 45 minutes on Tuesday, with Harry flying straight back out to California on Wednesday.

This meeting is the second in a series of major attempts at reconciliation between father and son, after they reportedly enjoyed a lovely phone conversation on the King's birthday in November.

According to sources, despite the difficult circumstances of Charles and Harry's meeting this time around, it was positive. "This is a father and son who have seen very little of each other over the past four years," royal correspondent Daniela Relph said.

"The relationship has been incredibly strained and complicated.

"It mattered that Harry was here, it mattered that the King wanted to see him."

A source close to the royals also told People about the meeting between Charles and Harry: "That is good. Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

Sadly, though, as was predicted by many royal fans and commentators, Harry did not see his older brother Prince William during his short stay — with the two men reportedly not having spoken at all in months.