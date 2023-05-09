Official portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla have been released

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned in the hotly anticipated Coronation over the weekend. (opens in new tab)

As part of the celebrations the couple enjoyed a two-hour royal ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May (opens in new tab), before watching the - slightly altered - Red Arrows flypast display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The fun didn't stop there as the following day they enjoyed a Coronation concert on 7 May, which saw Lionel Richie, Katy Perry (opens in new tab), Olly Murs, Take That, and other big names perform on stage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

To mark the milestone occasion, King Charles and Queen Camilla have since released official royal portraits from the ceremony, so we get a closer look at the ornate regalia they wore on the day.

A string of professional photographs taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, have been shared on The Royal Family's official Instagram account.

One image captures the 74-year-old monarch on his own, a solo shot of Camilla, as well as a sweet snap of the duo, and a group photograph as well.

The image of the King sitting on the throne int he robe, wearing the St Edwards Crown, and holding the sceptre and orb.

The image was captioned: "The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May."

The post has received over 840,000 likes on the photo-sharing site.

But the photoshoot doesn't stop there.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Another image captures Camilla standing up in a room in Buckingham Palace so her bespoke bejewelled gown, which was designed by Bruce Oldfield (opens in new tab), is on full display.

She can be seen wearing the Queen Mary crown on her head, as well as a diamond necklace, which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II passed down from Queen Victoria. (opens in new tab)

The image reads: "An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The couple also posed for a sweet photo together at Buckingham Palace wearing the full regalia.

In this post Charles and Camilla thanked organisers, and royal fans, for their support on their special day.

This image was captioned with a sweet message from the sovereign. It read: "As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on



The group image is, perhaps, the first time we get to see Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Edinburgh's full outfit, as during the ceremony they layered robes over their white dresses. (opens in new tab)

The image captures Charles and Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and a few more royals standing side by side at Buckingham Palace.

The post read: "An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May

"Pictured from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh."