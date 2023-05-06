Queen Consort Camilla's poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Consort Camilla was proclaimed Queen today at the Coronation of King Charles III, with a regal ensemble topped off with one of the most iconic pieces of royal jewellery in history - the late Queen Elizabeth II's Collet necklace.

This dazzling necklace was the very same focal piece of jewellery that was worn by the late Queen herself to her own Coronation in 1953.

The necklace originally belonged to her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, becoming the property of the Crown after her death in 1901.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Camilla donning the same item is a touching nod to the Queen and her legacy, showing that the late Queen Elizabeth II is still very much in the family's thoughts.

Camilla also wore another much-photographed piece - Queen Mary's Crown, which was created in 1911 for Queen Mary, the consort of King George V.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was revealed in press release from the Royal Family (opens in new tab) that this is the first time that a Queen Consort’s Crown has been re-used since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena’s crown.

But while the Queen Consort wore a previously owned crown for the event, she had some personal touches added that further paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle estate on 8th September, 2022.

The crown was reset with Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds that previously belonged to the late Queen and were often worn as brooches, according to the press release from the palace.

King Charles was also, naturally, wearing a significant crown for the momentous event - crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury with the St Edward's Crown - the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

The pair were pictured on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, waving to crowds wearing their elaborate matching crowns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the historical occasion, Camilla wore the Robe of State - another item that was worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation in 1953 - and under that a white coat dress - designed by Bruce Odfield - with an embroidered underskirt underneath.

Like Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla's outfit showcased a tribute to the United Kingdom's four nations, with embroidered flower emblems on the hem of the underskirt and cuffs including a rose, a thistle, a daffodil, and a shamrock.

Watch this space for more updates on guests at the Coronation of King Charles III and the latest news on this historical moment.