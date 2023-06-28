Netflix has addressed the current status of their deal with Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the streaming service in 2020
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in early 2020, the couple announced that they would strive to become financially independent from the monarchy.
Eventually they settled in California, US where they have embarked on various projects and partnerships, including a Spotify podcast - which has since come to an end - and book deals.
One of the Sussexes biggest partnerships is with Netflix. Harry and Meghan signed a contract with the streaming platform to create a range of content, which was set to include everything from documentaries to feature films, and one of their first projects was their highly-anticipated docu-series, Harry & Meghan, which was released late last year.
However, last week it was announced that the couple were separating from Spotify and that Meghan's podcast Archetypes would not be renewed for another season.
The Duchess had spoken to a number of high profile women, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling, about navigating stereotypes and labels.
In a joint statement, the Sussexes and Spotify said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together."
Following the news, many have questioned the future of their partnership with Netflix. The Sun recently claimed that following the success of their docu-series, 'the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas' adding that 'the deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.'
But a spokesperson for Netflix has publicly addressed the speculation, telling Entertainment Tonight Canada: "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions.
"Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
