Mike Tindall had some kind and reassuring words for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas in 2020 after stepping back from royal life, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in the seaside town of Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

However, before relocating to the US, the couple lived in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and were working members of the royal family, and before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan was known as a Hollywood actress, most notably for playing Rachel Zane in Suits.

The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next May, but it seems before their big day in 2018 a fellow royal had some kind and reassuring words for Meghan about the pressures of being in the spotlight.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, gave some words of encouragement before their nuptials.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain in 2018 ahead of the royal wedding, he said: ‘I think she’ll be nervous, but coming from her background in TV she’s used to the public spotlight.

‘Not quite as much probably has gone on this week [before the wedding] but she’ll be fine and I think she’s experienced enough to know that all she can do is enjoy the day.

‘The best thing about the royal family is that they are so lovely and they’ll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room.’

He added: ‘It’s a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that’s what I wish for them, and hopefully they’ll live happily ever after.’

According to insiders, their big day was a hugely exciting affair – and one guest even surprised everyone by turning up in fancy dress.

Well, that’s one way to stand out at a royal wedding!