Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one very special momento from their wedding on display in their home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The couple spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they were expecting a baby girl.

Some of the most news surrounded their 2018 royal wedding, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing that they actually tied the knot privately a few days before.

‘Three days before our wedding, we got married,’ Meghan explained to Oprah. ‘No one knows that.’

She continued: ‘We called the Archbishop and we just said, “look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us”‘.

She then went on to reveal that they had a special momento from their wedding on display in their home – their vows framed.

‘The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury,’ she explained.

