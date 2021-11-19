Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Two-year-old Archie Harrison was promoted to big brother status in June this year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dramatically changed their lives in 2020, when they decided to step back from being frontline, working members of the British royal family. They traded their Windsor home in for a new life in California, moving to the celebrity-favoured town of Montecito, where they welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Baby Lili (named Lilibet Diana, in tribute to her Great Grandmother the Queen, and her late Grandmother, Princess Diana) was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She completed the Sussexes’ family, joining their first child Archie, who turned two in May this year.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept information shared about their young family to a minimum in order to protect their privacy. But this week, during a rare television interview, Meghan Markle opened up more about her family.

Sharing how the dynamic had changed since the arrival of baby Lili, Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres: “[Archie] loves being a big brother. Someone told H and I that when you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.

“Suddenly we realised… oh right, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along.”

Meghan continued: “I think they have that moment of like ‘oh this is is fun… Oh, this is how it is now’,” before adding: “He’s so sweet.”

Show host Ellen, who lives near to the Sussexes and was invited round to theirs for Halloween, commented that Archie “seems very interested” in his baby sister.

Also in the interview, Meghan revealed that her young daughter is teething at the moment, which has meant sleepless nights. “She’s a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in, so any mums will understand that. They might be the best sleeper in the world and then the moment that that’s happening, you just have so much sympathy for them,” said the Duchess.

“So yes, I’ve been up most of the night,” she added.

Meghan and Harry have chosen not to share any photographs of baby Lili so far, and it’s possible that they might never will. The couple are notoriously private since stepping back from the royal family, and it seems they want to keep things that way. So we might just have to make do with these sweet little anecdotes instead!