Meghan Markle is apparently struggling to relaunch her lifestyle blog

You may or may not know this, but Meghan Markle used to have a lifestyle blog called The Tig, in which she covered everything from food recipes and yoga practice to princess weddings (including a mention of Kate Middleton!).

The site, which was named after Meghan’s favourite wine, got shut down in the run-up to her royal wedding, but rumours of it relaunching have been rife since she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

More recently, the Duchess applied to trademark the name back in September, sending the rumour mill swirling again. However she has now hit a snag, according to the Mail‘s Richard Eden.

Her application to the US Patents and Trademark Office has apparently been delayed, as it wasn’t signed.

He wrote that the case had as a result been delayed by another six months, and that she would need to tweak her submission slightly as ‘the original description of the website was “too broad”‘.

In her new version of The Tig, Meghan is reportedly planning to cover ‘food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, and health and wellness.’

The setback comes after The Duchess’ new series Pearl was cancelled by Netflix due to budget cuts. It was being created under Meghan and Prince Harry’s entertainment company Archewell Productions, and was set to see Meghan, 40, take on the role of “creator and executive producer”, which would mark her debut in that role, alongside Elton John’s husband David Furnish.

Pearl was pitched as an animated series that documents the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, and how she overcomes ‘daily challenges’. It has been said the production was loosely based on Meghan and her childhood, though this was never confirmed.