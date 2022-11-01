Meghan Markle reflects on how hard the UK citizenship exam was

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On this week's episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle spoke to actress Pamela Adlon about the pressures of being the "right kind" of mother.

At one point during their conversation, Pamela spoke about her English grandmother, and realised what that might mean to the Duchess of Sussex.

"Oh that's another thing we have in in common, the English people thing," Pamela said.

Meghan answered: "Yes, I heard you just got your citizenship, was it last year?"

"I did a couple years ago," Pamela explained.

The Duchess then remembered: "That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going: 'Oh my goodness.' I would ask my husband: 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' and he went: 'I had no idea!'"

Pamela joked: "I think they made it harder for you."

She added: "Yeah, they were like: 'we're gonna really throw up walls on this one.'"

In 2017, it was announced that Meghan would be applying for dual citizenship. At the time, Prince Harry's communications secretary, Jason Knauf, said: "She intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years."

In 2019, Meghan still wasn't a British citizen. A source told the Daily Mail: "Meghan is not yet a British citizen. It might seem extraordinary, given that she's been married to the Queen's grandson for 18 months, but she accepts that it's a slow process."

Then, shortly after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step down from their roles as senior royals in 2020, a source claimed that the Duchess had "given up her bid to become British citizen."

Lastly, a year after that, it came to light that Meghan would likely no longer be eligible for British citizenship should she still want it, because she didn't live in the country for the prerequisite three years.

So even though she studied hard for the exam, it would seem that the Duchess still only holds an American passport.