Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet just hit this major milestone

Every week, Meghan Markle reveals a new handful of tidbits from her life behind the scenes on her Archetypes podcast.

This week, she and her guests — including Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian PM — unpacked the pressure to be a "good" mother and wife.

As part of the discussion, actress Pamela Adlon asked the Duchess of Sussex: "How old are your kids now? A baby?"

In her answer, the royal revealed a lovely piece of information about one-year-old Lilibet. 

"Lili is... just started walking," she said. "She's a year and a couple months old, and Archie's just over three years old, so yeah, they are... oh, I'm in the thick of it. Toddling."

Lili, walking? Honestly, where has the time gone?

Meghan further told Pamela about what a morning looks like in the Sussex household in Montecito.

"So the morning rush... I'm sure it will only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me it's both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up, start doing his lunch box right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble," Meghan explained.

She went on to describe the family's very wholesome breakfast ritual. "My husband's helping me get him downstairs, and I make breakfast for all three of them," she said.

"It's very important to me, I love doing it. It just to me feels like the greatest way to start the morning. And then it's feed all three of the dogs (because we just got another dog), then get Archie out the door to school and... it does, it feels like a whirlwind."

At this, Pamela needed to check in on one important point: "Also I hope Daddy's being a good contributor to, like, the kid time, because..." she told the podcast host.

"Oh, my husband? He's great," Meghan said of Prince Harry

We're glad to hear it!

