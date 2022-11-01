Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet just hit this major milestone
Adorable.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Every week, Meghan Markle reveals a new handful of tidbits from her life behind the scenes on her Archetypes podcast.
This week, she and her guests — including Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian PM — unpacked the pressure to be a "good" mother and wife.
As part of the discussion, actress Pamela Adlon asked the Duchess of Sussex: "How old are your kids now? A baby?"
In her answer, the royal revealed a lovely piece of information about one-year-old Lilibet.
"Lili is... just started walking," she said. "She's a year and a couple months old, and Archie's just over three years old, so yeah, they are... oh, I'm in the thick of it. Toddling."
Lili, walking? Honestly, where has the time gone?
Meghan further told Pamela about what a morning looks like in the Sussex household in Montecito.
"So the morning rush... I'm sure it will only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me it's both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up, start doing his lunch box right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble," Meghan explained.
She went on to describe the family's very wholesome breakfast ritual. "My husband's helping me get him downstairs, and I make breakfast for all three of them," she said.
"It's very important to me, I love doing it. It just to me feels like the greatest way to start the morning. And then it's feed all three of the dogs (because we just got another dog), then get Archie out the door to school and... it does, it feels like a whirlwind."
At this, Pamela needed to check in on one important point: "Also I hope Daddy's being a good contributor to, like, the kid time, because..." she told the podcast host.
"Oh, my husband? He's great," Meghan said of Prince Harry.
We're glad to hear it!
-
The White Lotus is back - here's everything you can expect
Season 2 is finally here
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
"I tried acne wonder drug Roaccutane—here's what it's actually like"
You may have heard of the infamous treatment, but what is taking it actually like? Five women share their experiences with Roaccutane
By Ally Head
-
The new Minister for Women's view on abortion is extremely alarming
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
King Charles III to take on exciting new role
Prince Harry previously held the title
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Royal family can do 'very little' to prevent criticism in Prince Harry's memoir
Charles and other royals are reportedly unhappy
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Prince Harry called on friends to speak out in memoir
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare has sparked a fair amount of controversy already
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Prince Harry's memoir will "rub the King the wrong way" expert says
"There can only be bombshells."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton could be given this important royal role
It's a big responsibility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royals are "very worried" about "damage" Harry's memoir could do, expert says
'It seems unlikely the most controversial parts will have been removed.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’
Proceeds from the event will help to support vulnerable women
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses
He inherited 14 horses following her death
By Maisie Bovingdon