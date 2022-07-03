Meghan Markle took a secret sweet trip to inspire young girls

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How sweet...

Meghan Markle took a trip to Amsterdam earlier this year for a very sweet reason.

The actress turned Princess is inspiring the young generation, with the aim to make them feel empowered. Disney taught us there is nothing better than an empowered Princess.

Meghan was a guest judge for Project Fearless. The Amsterdam-based initiative aims to empower young girls and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in every aspect of their lives.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the project to coach an Entrepreneurship course for teenagers. Meghan “gave the girls inspiring and encouraging feedback on their sustainable business pitches, and enthusiastically joined in with a group exercise on facing fears”.

Project Fearless shared the heart-warming images on Monday, showing Meghan engrossed in a coaching session. The project was posted to Instagram to share that the initiative is “officially 3 years old!”

The organisation aims to redefine what it means to be a girl in the modern world, and shared the images of Meghan the teenagers. Mérida Miller, founder of Project Fearless, said Meghan was an accessible role model to the girls:

“The duchess’ visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice.”

Speaking of the incredible work from Project Fearless, Meghan wrote:

“Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.”

The Duchess is no stranger to sustainable business pitches, as Harry and Meghan set up their own impact- driven non-profit, the Archewell Foundation. Harry recently tested out his acting skills for the foundations sustainable tourism advert.

Meghan kept a low profile during The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Palace was concerned that Harry and Meghan’s “Sussex bomb” would overshadow the Jubilee, but the couple kept a low profile and actually flew back to LA early during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photos from the coaching project are almost as sweet as the first photo daughter Lilibet on her birthday.

Loving the inspiration.