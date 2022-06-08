Harry and Meghan just released the first photo of their daughter Lilibet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet turned one, and to celebrate, the couple released an official photograph.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is named after The Queen, with Lilibet being the nickname Her Majesty was given as a child.

The pair even met for the first time to mark the occasion, and it sounds adorable, despite being no photographic evidence.

There were photographs however of Lilibet’s birthday party, which is where the image that was released to the world was taken.

The family reportedly celebrated the milestone at their Frogmore Cottage home, with party attendees including Zara and Mike Tindall along with their children, as well as Archie’s godfather, Charlie Van Straubenzee.

The photograph in question was captured by Misan Harriman, a renowned photographer who as also a party guest, being a good friend of the Sussexes.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” posted Misan, captioning a series of snaps from the party, one being the shot of Lilibet smiling in a beautiful blue dress.

And with over 79,000 likes, the photograph certainly seemed to go down well with royal fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept a low profile over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend. The Palace was reportedly worried that the pair might drop a “Sussex bomb” over the weakened, but the couple were not seen at many Royal engagements.

The couple attended The Queen’s Jubilee ceremony at St. Pauls Cathedral on Friday, but were not seen at any Royal engagements for the rest of the weekend, and are said to have flown back to LA before the celebrations came to a close.

A spokesperson for the Sussex’s has reportedly said that more than £79,800 worth of donations have been made in their daughter’s honour, by people across the world, to the World Central Kitchen. The organisation provides meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Happy birthday Lilibet!