Meghan Markle says she hasn’t "scraped the surface" when talking about the online abuse she’s experienced

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their recent Invictus Games tour of Nigeria to the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, the royal couple is more talked-about than ever.

It was a rare joint interview that made the couple headlines this week, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a segment on CBS News Sunday Morning to discuss The Archewell Foundation's new initiative, the Parent's Network.

The initiative aims to support families, "in a purpose-driven movement for change to safeguard against online harms". And whilst talking about the project with host Jane Pauley, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her own experience with online bullying, explaining that she hadn't "really scraped the surface" when talking about it in the past.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey - certainly part of mine - is being able to be really open about it," Markle explained in the sit-down interview. "And you know, I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.

She continued: "So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything's okay, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

The Duke and Duchess have opened up about their personal experience with online abuse in the past, with Prince Harry recalling Markle receiving numerous threats before their 2020 move in a recent ITV interview, opening up about his subsequent safety concerns for his family.

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," Prince Harry explained to ITV's Rebecca Barry in the sit-down interview, as part of new documentary, Tabloids on Trial. "Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is - and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

We will continue to update this story.