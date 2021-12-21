Meghan Markle pictured out shopping for Archie and Lili in Montecito

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Snapping up some Christmas presents for the kids, perhaps?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep a low profile as much as they can these days. Since trading in their royal life in Windsor for a new start in California last year, moving to the celebrity-favoured town of Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lili, they’ve been keen to live life as privately as possible.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t still try to do ordinary things once in a while, like Christmas shopping, for example. And the Duchess of Sussex did just that recently when she went on a trip out to the local shops in Montecito.

Meghan was photographed out and about at some of the local boutiques, including grocery store Pierre LaFond & Co, and home furnishing shop Hudson Grace.

In photos captured by the Daily Mail, it’s clear the royal was eager not to be spotted. Meghan was dressed in a brown wool coat from Massimo Dutti, along with Tamara Mellon boots and a Bottega Veneta clutch, but her disguise came in the form of a blue face mask, LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses, and a brown beanie hat.

The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by a bodyguard for the shopping trip, and it seems she may have been stocking up on some Christmas presents for two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet. The mum-of-two paid a visit to children’s clothing shop Poppy, where it’s reported she perused both the boys and girls sections before taking a look at the sale items.

This will be the third Christmas in a row that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent away from the rest of the royal family. In 2019, the family celebrated in Vancouver after an extended break from royal duties, and last year it’s believed they spent the day with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, in California.

The usual royal family Christmas in Sandringham is no longer going ahead this year, after Buckingham Palace recently confirmed Queen Elizabeth would be remaining at Windsor Castle as a “precautionary” measure given the rising COVID cases.

Her Majesty is expected to be joined by members of her family in Windsor, and perhaps she might even get a FaceTime from Meghan and Harry, showing off baby daughter Lili on her first Christmas.