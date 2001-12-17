The timeless Christmas gift guide

Trending:

    When it comes to Christmas gifts, few presents are more timeless or purposeful than vintage ones. Giving second-hand items a second lease of life is one of the most sustainable and meaningful ways to shop. With sustainability very much at the forefront of our minds, I thought I’d share how I’ve been making my Christmas shopping more sustainable.

    For years the festive season was my favourite time of the year to shop, heading in-store and online to find the best gifts for loved ones and slowly ticking off my Christmas list with new-in and newly-made pieces.

    But, over the past few years, I’ve become really focused on buying less and buying better. With overconsumption very much at the forefront of my mind, I’ve been investing in more intentional pieces both in my wardrobe and my home.

    So, buying Christmas gifts for the sake of buying Christmas gifts just didn’t sit right with me. I’ve always been intentional and well researched with my gifts but it still felt wasteful. I spoke with my family about it three years ago and instead of buying gifts for everyone we now do a secret Santa each year, setting a budget in advance and sticking to it. It’s been so eye-opening and quite a fun new-ish tradition to look forward to instead of being torn financially and ethically in several directions in the effort to find the perfect gift. 

    Astonishingly, the UK spends an estimated £700 million each Christmas on unwanted presents, with £42 million worth of those ending up in landfills. So every small thing you can do helps!

    Shopping second-hand is a really easy and accessible way to make your gifting more sustainable as you’re not only keeping the already made and manufactured item in use you’ll likely also be supporting a small business or charity – if you’re shopping in-store at your local charity shop.

    For a more considered, less consumerist Christmas scaling back, shopping smaller and secondhand is a great place to start.

    If, like me, you’re looking to be more intentional with your gifting this Christmas I’ve combed the best vintage and second-hand sites – think, Open For Vintage, Cudoni and HEWI – curating a vintage gift guide that’s got something for everyone – at every price point. From vintage Chanel bags to Gucci belts and everything in between.

    Chanel Full Flap Cc Mark Plate Chain Bag Black
    FULL FLAP CC CHAIN BAG, £2,675 CHANEL at OPENFORVINTAGE

    Finding a Chanel bag under the Christmas tree is a dream of pretty much everyone I know. Open for Vintage have the best collection and oh-my, all of them are on my wish list.

    LOVEHEART MINI DRESS, £290 CHRISTOPHER KANE at HEWI

    A very literal way to show your love this holiday season, this minidress would make such a playful gift.

    CASHMERE JUMPER, £50, 360 CASHMERE at CUDONI

    360 Cashmere is a much-loved brand by our Marie Claire Editors, so when I spotted this jumper for just £50 I had to share. Move quickly, it'll be sold soon.

    LARGE MAMA FOREVER BAG, £380 FENDI at OPENFORVINTAGE

    Add a pop of colour into your loved ones everyday - especially if you're celebrating Christmas from afar this year - with this Fendi bag. A gorgeous carry-all.

    WOOL BELTED TRENCH COAT, £185 BURBERRY at CUDONI

    Every well edited wardrobe contains a great trench coat and noone does them better than Burberry.

    ROISIN MIDI DRESS, £495 ERDEM at HEWI

    This year it feels like we all deserve a bigger treat than usual, this gorgeous Erdem dress would be a gift to treasure and remember.

    vintage gucci belt black with gold G buckle
    G BELT, £165 GUCCI at OPENFORVINTAGE

    An ideal gift for your sister this vintage Gucci belt is adorned with the labels signature 'G' hardware.

    CASHMERE SCARF, £280 HERMES at CUDONI

    Cashmere is synonymous with Christmas. This sustainable style from Hermes would be a thrill to find under the tree.

    Loewe Barcelona 2Way Bag Ivory
    BARCELONA BAG, £800 LOEWE at OPENFORVINTAGE

    Nothing is more classic than a chic white bag. Loewe's Barcelona style would be a gorgeous gift to unwrap on the 25th!

    VELVET BLAZER, £68, MAXMARA at HEWI

    Maxmara is a firm favourite of our Editor's. Crafted from soft velvet and tailored for a structured fit this would make a gorgeous gift for your mum or sister.

    SILK JUMPSUIT, £60, REBECCA TAYLOR at HEWI

    Never worn this jumpsuit would usually retail at £450 so this is an incredible saving of 87%!

    WOOL TROUSERS, £13 MARC JACOBS at HEWI

    Marc Jacobs trousers for £13. Yes you read that right, thirteen pounds.

