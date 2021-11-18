Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents all over again back in June, to a baby girl named Lilibet (‘Lili’) Diana. This time around, they’ve made efforts to protect the privacy of their young daughter, meaning the public has never seen so much as a photo of her.

Updates on how Archie’s little sister is getting on have also been few and far between, but the Duchess of Sussex swerved from this usual, cautious approach during a recent TV interview. Featuring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an episode that will air this evening (Thursday 18 November) in the US, the mum-of-two can be heard in an advert for the show discussing Lili’s teething issues.

“Lili’s now teething,” says Ellen, to which Meghan replies she’s open to ideas about how to help relieve the pain. Without missing a beat, show host Ellen responds: “Tequila, anything.”

“That’s Auntie Ellen for you,” Meghan says jokingly, before Ellen quips back: “That’s why I don’t have kids.”

At five months old, Meghan and Harry’s eldest child Archie was living a pretty different life to his younger sister. The family were located in Windsor, and the Sussexes were still working members of the royal family at the time.

In October 2019, when Archie was the same age Lili is now, he was brought on his first royal tour to South Africa and debuted to the world during a visit with anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Baby Lili wasn’t the only topic of conversation during Meghan Markle’s stint on The Ellen Show; she also teased her family’s Thanksgiving plans.

“Thanksgiving dinner: will you cook?” asks Ellen, to which the Duchess of Sussex replies without hesitation: “Yes.”

We know from Meghan’s The Tig days that she’s a big fan of Thanksgiving food, as she shared a recipe on her former blog. “I love a brined, stuffed and roasted turkey as much as anyone, but if you’re cooking for two, maybe a smaller bird is more up your alley – and coupled with a beautiful side and a delicious dessert, you will be The King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts,” the former actress wrote.”

Oh, to wangle an invite to that family dinner…