Meghan Markle will "prove the haters wrong" with next career move, source says

Since moving back to the U.S. in 2020 with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has tried her hand at a few different career paths, but sadly has suffered a few setbacks along the way.

For example, the Duchess of Sussex' Netflix animated series Pearl was cancelled before it had a chance to air. Most recently and most challengingly, though, it was announced that the Sussexes' contract with Spotify had ended, and that there would not be a second season of Meghan's hit podcast Archetypes.

Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan have also fielded a lot of criticism over the years when coming out with new projects.

But we all suffer setbacks from time to time, and it sounds like Meghan is not letting it all get her down. According to one source, the Duchess is determined to keep moving her career forward, and to try out new directions that will align with her goals. She's also working with a talent agency to help her develop her career further.

"The thinking on Meghan's part is that they owe it to themselves to fight back and make a success of things, however much that costs and however challenging it may be in some cases," a source told Closer (via Express).

"She's told the team that her new plan simply can't fail."

According to said source, Meghan wants to "prove the haters wrong" and find new and soaring successes in her various endeavours, though it's unclear at this stage what her next move(s) will be.

The source added: "She feels she's been backed into a corner — her next move will be explosive to say the least."

The Sussexes' various interviews and media projects since their royal exit have often been branded "explosive" because of the many revelations they made about the Royal Family, but more recently it's been said that they would pivot away from tell-alls in the future. All of this, of course, remains to be seen.

