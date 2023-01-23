Prince Harry recalled Meghan Markle’s joke that did not land with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry is one of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly since the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare.

The explosive book, hitting shelves earlier this month, has broken records, becoming the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

Spare recounts Harry's life from his point of view, detailing his relationship with the rest of the royal family before, during and following his step away from royal life.

A focal part of the book however has been his wife Meghan Markle's relationship with the fold, with Harry recalling both his and her dealings with the rest of the royal family.

According to the memoir, the Queen and Meghan got on famously, bonding over their love of dogs. So too did Princess Eugenie, with Harry describing his cousin's bond with his wife as sister-like.

The most discussed relationship however is that of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, with the two royal women's reported fallout dominating the headlines this past few years.

This is something that Prince Harry opened up about in Spare, detailing their infamous bridesmaid dress argument, and the subsequent peacekeeping meetings, even recalling that their first few interactions didn't run too smoothly either.

In one passage, Prince Harry reflects on Meghan's early days as a royal, recalling his wife cracking a joke early on that did not land.

According to Harry, the incident happened at the 2018 Trooping the Colour - the official celebration of the Queen's birthday, where Meghan Markle joined Kate and other royal family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the parade.

At the end of the ceremony, Kate reportedly turned to Meghan and asked her how she found her first Trooping the Colour. Meghan apparently joked back, "colourful".

This joke, according to Harry, did not land with the now Princess or other royals present, as he describes "a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is available to buy now.