Charles kept bullying inquiry outcome private to 'keep the peace' with Harry and Meghan
One royal author claims that was behind the Palace's decision
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties and settled in the US, they have spoken openly about their fractured relationships with members of the monarchy.
Harry detailed the breakdown of his relationships with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles in his memoir Spare, and the Sussexes shared their side of the story in the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan.
Now, in an updated version of his biography Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, royal correspondent Valentine Low has elaborated on a number of key moments within the monarchy's modern history, including the Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah in 2021 and how Kate was the driving force behind the famous line in their response.
But Low has also claimed in the extract released in The Times that Charles and the Palace kept the outcome of the controversial bullying inquiry private in order to 'keep the peace' with the Sussexes.
Back in 2021, the publication ran a story claiming that bullying allegations had been made against the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. While a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan called the story a 'smear campaign', the Palace declined to comment - something Low called 'wise'.
Following the news, a statement was released from the royal household stating that they would be investigating the allegations.
According to reports, the Palace then enlisted the help of a third party to conduct the inquiry, but later declined to share the outcome publicly.
Low has claimed that in doing so, the now-King and the Palace were attempting to diffuse tensions between themselves and the Sussexes.
He writes: "The palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality.
"But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan."
The Palace has not commented on the story.
Valentine Low's Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown is available to buy now.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Margot Robbie just channeled her inner Barbie with this chic manicure trend
Barbiecore at its finest
By Grace Lindsay
-
As the Women's World Cup kicks off: 10 moments that changed the face of women’s football
From a 50-year ban to sold-out stadiums, writer Dionne Brighton looks back on the history-making moments of adversity in the women's game.
By Dionne Brighton
-
Sarah Jessica Parker was 'upset' about Kim Cattrall's return to And Just Like That
She shared her feelings on the surprise cameo this week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate ‘pushed for key phrase’ to be included in the Palace's response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the US chat show host in 2021
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The King apparently has a telling gesture he uses to signal he's bored of a conversation
You can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis is the clear "stand-out star" among the royals these days, body language expert says
He's hilarious
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are unlikely to become full-time royals
It doesn't seem on the cards
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Netflix has addressed the current status of their deal with Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the streaming service in 2020
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate actually got in trouble for breaking Wimbledon rules
Even the royals must abide by them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry says he and Prince William "get closer every year" in resurfaced video
Watching this today is heartbreaking
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte suffered an injury during Trooping the Colour but nobody noticed
Hopefully she wasn't too hurt
By Iris Goldsztajn