Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nailed summer style during a date night in New York

They've perfected the dreamy combo of smart yet breezy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, at which the Duke of Sussex delivered a keynote address.

Business aside, there’s also been some time for fun, with Harry and Meghan being spotted enjoying dinner on a stylish date night.

Dressed in a black and white, strapless Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, paired with black Aquazurra stilettos and a red Bottega Veneta clutch, Meghan nailed dressing up in the heat.

Prince Harry opted for a navy short-sleeved shirt, black trousers and light coloured sneakers.

The couple are reported to have dined with friends in the private section of the Locanda Verde restaurant in TriBeCa. The hip Italian restaurant is co-owned by US actor Robert De Niro.

The couple, who relocated to Montecito, California in July 2020 after stepping down as working members of the royal family, had had a busy day of engagements.

First up was Prince Harry’s keynote address at the UN General Assembly in New York to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day 2022.

Meghan accompanied Harry and sat in the audience as Harry spoke about his emotional connection to Africa. He also shared a sweet insight into when he knew Meghan was ‘the one’.

Next up, Meghan was spotted in Soho leaving a lunch date with feminist icon, Gloria Steinem. Photographed exiting the Crosby Street Hotel, Meghan and Gloria walked out hand in hand.

Meghan previously recorded a chat with the social political activist, where they spoke about voter registration ahead of the 2020 US election. More recently, the duo chatted to Jessica Yellin for Vogue after the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the Roe v Wade ruling.

Meghan also spoke about the need for men to be more vocal on abortion rights. She said: “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.”

Going on to talk about Prince Harry, she continued: “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”