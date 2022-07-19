Meghan Markle just showed us how to dress for work in the heatwave

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We don’t know if anybody has mentioned it, but it’s pretty hot in the UK right now. So hot in fact, that dressing for work seems almost impossible. Luckily, we’ve been getting lots of inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle stepped out on Monday in a chic pencil skirt by one of her favourite fashion brands, Givenchy. The royal was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, to attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York.

The Duchess paired the sophisticated skirt with a simple black, short sleeve top, matching suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a Mulberry Bayswater bag.

We can’t help but think that Meghan’s outfit is the perfect office attire for the warmer months.

The royal finished off the look with a slicked back ponytail and natural makeup. If you’re wondering what products she used, don’t forget to check out our complete guide to Meghan’s go-to beauty products.

Although the Duchess’s exact skirt is no longer available online, we’ve scoured the internet and found lots of similar styles. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

