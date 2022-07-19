Trending:

Meghan Markle just showed us how to dress for work in the heatwave

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • So chic...

    We don’t know if anybody has mentioned it, but it’s pretty hot in the UK right now. So hot in fact, that dressing for work seems almost impossible. Luckily, we’ve been getting lots of inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex.

    Meghan Markle stepped out on Monday in a chic pencil skirt by one of her favourite fashion brands, Givenchy. The royal was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, to attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York.

    The Duchess paired the sophisticated skirt with a simple black, short sleeve top, matching suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a Mulberry Bayswater bag.

    We can’t help but think that Meghan’s outfit is the perfect office attire for the warmer months.

    meghan markle pencil skirt

    Getty Images Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP 1241976191

    The royal finished off the look with a slicked back ponytail and natural makeup. If you’re wondering what products she used, don’t forget to check out our complete guide to Meghan’s go-to beauty products.

    Although the Duchess’s exact skirt is no longer available online, we’ve scoured the internet and found lots of similar styles. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

    Get the look: Meghan Markle’s pencil skirt:

    Givenchy 4G Jacquard Pencil Skirt, £860 | MatchesFashion
    If you fancy treating yourself to a Givenchy skirt, we love this stretch-knit number, complete with a side slit hem.

    View Deal

    Opening Pencil Skirt, £19.99 | Mango
    This Mango number is a great affordable option, with a midi length, a back slit hem and a zip fastening.

    View Deal

    Haisley Tailored Pencil Skirt, £118 | Reiss
    Reiss always has lots of workwear staples. This style is high-waisted, with jetted pockets to each hip, a zip closure and a tailored fit.

    View Deal

    Cotton Blend Ribbed Maxi Pencil Skirt, £25 | M&S
    This skirt is crafted from a ribbed cotton-blend fabric for a sleek look and comfortable fit. It has an elegant maxi-length hem and the stretchy elasticated waist makes it easy to pull on.

    View Deal

    We recommend styling yours with sandals and a loose-fitting blouse to help battle the heat while still looking smart.

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories