Meghan Markle talks abortion rights and calls on men to be more vocal

The Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week, with the regressive ruling expected to strip 36 million US women of the right to abortion care.

“The Supreme Court has overturned Roe, and decimated the right to abortion in the United States,” posted the National Network of Abortion funds following the verdict. “With this ruling, SCOTUS is allowing Mississippi to enforce its harmful 15-week ban on abortion and is opening the door for state legislatures to further restrict and ban abortion.

“Roughly half of states will outright ban or significantly limit abortion in the next year, and some have plans for immediate restriction.”

The days since have seen mass protests across the globe, with politicians and high profile figures speaking out against the regressive decision and encouraging people around the world to fight it.

“This decision is about more than abortion,” announced Alicia Keyes. “It’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out.”

“Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away,” added Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”

It was the Duchess of Sussex who made headlines this week, as she talked abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v Wade and called for men to be more vocal.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families and communities at large,” she said. “They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.”

Going on to talk about Prince Harry, she continued: “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too. And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and now wallow. We have to do the work.”

