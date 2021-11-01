Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic Halloween date has resurfaced and is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And while they now live a private life in California with Archie and Lilibet, their early public dating days are still making news.

This week, it was the turning point in their relationship that really got the world talking, when their courtship went from top secret to headline news.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reported in Finding Freedom that it was a phone call that changed everything for the Sussex couple, when royal aides called to inform them that their secret relationship had been leaked.

‘One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,’ reads a section of Finding Freedom, via The Times. ‘Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours.

‘They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.’

It has now emerged that the couple received the phone call at a Halloween party in Toronto’s Soho House, also attended by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The Sussex couple reportedly wore Venetian masks and attended the party incognito.

‘They especially didn’t feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate,’ an updated version of the biography states. ‘Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favorite holidays. The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto.’

The biography continued: ‘A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit. It was possibly the perfect night out – until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace.’

As far as Halloween parties go, this one is pretty dramatic.