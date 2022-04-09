Prince Harry branded ’emotionally needy’ and reliant on Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been top of the headlines for a number of months, and years now, ever since they quit the royal family, and set up a new life in America.

The couple’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview thrust them into the spotlight once again, but royal author, Tina Brown, thinks this hotly anticipated conversation has destroyed any relationship Harry will have with his family, and has made him even more reliant on wife Meghan, who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Tina said: “The Oprah interview was desperately damaging to any relationship that Harry could ever hope to have with his family. And even that could have been gradually assuaged if he hadn’t then announced he was doing a memoir. I think the memoir was actually more breathtaking than the interview. Frankly, berating the world for the lack of privacy he’s had and now he can’t stop giving interviews… It’s amazing.

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. It’s a really sad thing to a great many people. Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end.”

Video you may like:

Tina believes if anything was to happen to Her Majesty, it would be a wake-up call to the 37-year-old royal.

She said: “He’ll wake up and realise he’s living in Goop [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website] and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends.

“My feeling is that when the Queen dies it’s going to be so seismic that it will really make everyone say, ‘Enough, enough! We must only think about the monarchy and what’s important.’ And I think Harry will very much want to come home at that point. He will not want to be sitting there in Montecito when the whole of the UK is in mourning. I think he will feel enormously left out and sorrowful if he can’t play a part in that and I think it will behove Charles and William to use that moment to get him back.”

If Harry and Meghan do make that U-turn, Tina is sceptical Harry will be accepted back into the fold, depending on what he shares in his memoir, which many fear will overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

She said: “William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back. But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book [Harry’s memoir] comes out.

“Because Harry’s not going to go after the Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, whom he’s very fond of. But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William. And that’s so unhelpful to them all at this particular moment; for William that’s the big cloud in their relationship right now.”