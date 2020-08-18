Three producers on the Ellen DeGeneres show have been fired over ‘toxic workplace’ claims

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The saga continues

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Ellen DeGeneres show news, let us fill you in.

Earlier this week, three of the executive producers were accused of professional misconduct in the form of intimidation, fearmongering and sexual harassment.

The reports came to light after Buzzfeed journalists uncovered claims of racism, bullying and inappropriate touching from several different crew members. As a result, all three producers are believed to have been asked to leave the crew.

Confirming the news, Warner Brothers shared that the show has “parted ways” with Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

At current, Glavin and Leman have denied all claims against them, while Norman is yet to comment on the matter.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety.”

But what has Ellen DeGeneres said on the allegations? In an email to staff, she said she’d been “misrepresented” by “people who work with me and for me”.

Later, she issued an official apology to all staff affected and shared that she is “glad the issues have been brought to [her] attention”.

As above, the misconduct claims have lead to a reshaping of the current team, with Ellen confirming the new team structure in a video meeting. She also revealed that an internal investigation is underway by WarnerMedia.

The Hollywood Reporter also adds that she told staff she is “so sorry for what this has become.”

David McGuire, executive vice president of programming at Warner Brothers, stated that the studio is “absolutely committed” to “change and a new culture.”

According to Buzzfeed News, he also expressed gratitude to those who have come forward to report their experiences so far. “I hope this note is another way we are showing our commitment to do better”, he concluded.

Our thoughts are with those affected at this hard time.