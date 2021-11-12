Meghan Markle just surprised the world by answering a rare press question

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past few months were no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news that they had welcomed a baby daughter, naming their second child ‘Lilibet’ after the Queen.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week has especially been all about Meghan Markle, from her calling senators to talk paid leave to the unearthing of her relatable shopping habits.

Today however it was her sweet answer to a rare press question that made headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband to the Intrepid Valor Awards at The Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala this week.

As Meghan walked the red carpet in a stunning Carolina Herrera gown, she was asked by reporters if she was proud of her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan’s response? ‘I’m always proud of him’.

Meghan then took to the audience to watch proudly as Prince Harry presented awards to service members and veterans.

‘Tonight, we are here to honour a group of men and women whose lives are defined by service, purpose and resilience,’ he announced.

Well done Harry and Meghan!