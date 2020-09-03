Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost gave Archie a completely different name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and relocated to California.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking this summer however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

From Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton and the leaked bikini photographs that angered Prince Harry to the staged kidnapping that Meghan had to endure on joining the family, the biography was packed with reports.

One particular anecdote involved baby Archie, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle very almost gave their son a different name, Archibald.

According to Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan wanted ‘something traditional’ for their son’s name, and ideally for it to be ‘powerful without a title in front of it’.

Archibald would therefore be a perfect fit, but insiders have reported that while it was considered, it was also discarded because either way he would have been known as ‘Archie’.

‘They thought about Archibald for all of one second,’ an insider explained to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. ‘He was always going to be little Archie.’

